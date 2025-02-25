El Barcelona Rock Fest incorpora Obús, Dirkschneider i Exodus

BARCELONA 25 febr. (EUROPA PRESS) -

El Barcelona Rock Fest, que se celebrarà al Parc de Can Zam de Santa Coloma de Gramenet del 26 al 29 de juny, ha incorporat al seu cartell grups com Obús, Dirkschneider, Exodus, Dark Tranquility, Grave Digger, From Fall to Spring i Wolfmother.

Segons ha informat aquest dimarts el festival en un comunicat, també s'han afegit al cartell Angelus Apatrida, Reno Lenardo, Lèpoka, Carry, Ciclonautas, La Gripe y tu, Gloryhammer, Malaputa, Lujuria, Mötorhits i The Electric Alley.

Aquestes bandes s'afegeixen a les ja anunciades Slipknot, Scorpions, Judas Priest, Savatage, Running Wild, Stryper, Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons i Lynyrd Skynyrd, entre d'altres.