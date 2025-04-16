El Barcelona Rock Fest incorpora King Diamond com a cap de cartell

BARCELONA 16 abr. (EUROPA PRESS) -

El Barcelona Rock Fest, que se celebrarà al Parc de Can Zam de Santa Coloma de Gramenet entre el 26 i el 29 de juny, ha incorporat King Diamond com a cap de cartell, ha informat aquest dimecres l'organització en un comunicat.

El festival ha afegit a la programació Soziedad Alkoholika, Wind Rose, The Baboon Show, Avatarium, Enfiserum, Koma, Masters from Hell, Sínkope, Deborah Bonham, Pölvora, Eraso!, T.N.T., Monlight Haze, Radity i Rise of the Northstar.

El Barcelona Rock Fest comptarà amb Slipknot, Savatage, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Running Wild, Wolfmother, Obus, Scorpions, Judas Priest, Doro i Stryper, entre d'altres.